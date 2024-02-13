Home

Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan are collaborating together for Lahore in 1947. It also brings Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta back together on film after a long apart.

Lahore 1947: Aamir Khan Productions’ forthcoming film ‘Lahore, 1947,’ directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is one of the major releases that the public has been anxiously anticipating. What’s more, is that the period drama will star Sunny Deol, one of the most well-known personalities in the industry. AKP also reunites Bollywood’s long-lost duo Sunny Deol–Preity Zinta for the film and their fans cannot keep calm. The seasoned filmmaker expressed his feelings on Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s collaboration, saying, “After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role on the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character. Interestingly, the audience will see her again with Sunny Deol. This on-screen pair has always been immensely loved by the audience. Above all, this film’s script demands a pair that is as accurate as Sunny and Preity.”

For the unversed, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta have worked in films like The Hero: Love Story of Spy (2003), Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke (2001), Farz (2001), Heroes (2008), and several others.

Aamir Khan announced the trio’s collaboration on his official Instagram handle. The post read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings.”

Aamir Khan Productions Announces Lahore 1947

The film excited social media users as they dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “As the name suggests this will be on partion & how people suffer due to this, all the best for this project i am excited to watch @iamsunnydeol & #aamirkhan together 🔥🔥🔥 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Wowww Can’t wait to see my favourites together #AamirKhan Sir and @iamsunnydeol Sir @aamirkhanproductions ♥️♥️👏🏻👏🏻 (sic).” The third one said, “Omg 😚🤗I am very very excited 😊☺ and I liked the title very much 👍👍I loved it ❤❣️✨ (sic).”

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi are getting back together for Lahore 1947 after their well-known cult hit Andaz Apna Apna. Talking about Sunny Deol, he was recently seen in the blockbuster hit Gadar 2. The film grossed over Rs 523 crore and became one of the greatest hits in Indian film history. The film also starred Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Gaurav Chopra, Simratt Kaur, and others.

