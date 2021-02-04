The latest Zee5 offering, Lahore Confidential starring Richa Chadha, Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna and Nikhat Khan has been released on the online streaming platform on February 4. However, the film has now been leaked by the piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Tamilwap, Telegram, among others. The film is available for download in 480p and 720p formats. The leaking of the film might affect the viewership on the Zee5 and that is the issue of concern for director Kunal Kohli. Also Read - Richa Chadha Hails Social Activist Greta Thunberg For Expressing Solidarity With Farmers Protests

The film revolves around an Indian spy Ananya (Richa Chadha) and an ISI agent Rauf (Arunoday Singh), who falls in love amid growing cross-border tension. The on-screen couple is unaware of each other’s identity. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, the film is produced by Jar Pictures. Also Read - 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, several other films and shows have also become the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)