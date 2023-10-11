Home

Entertainment

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Grooves And Sings On-Stage – Watch

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Grooves And Sings On-Stage – Watch

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad recently performed on-stage at the fashion event. - Watch

Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Grooves And Sings On-Stage - Watch

Saba Azad Grooves And Sings at Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Saba Azad showcased her singing and dancing skills at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 held in Mumbai on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. The actress stole the show as she set the stage on fire with her soulful singing and energetic dance moves. Saba did some break dance steps which reminded of none other than the nation’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. For the unversed, Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time. Though the couple has never spoken about their relationship, but they never shy away from posing together for the paparazzi at public events.

Trending Now

WATCH SABA AZAD’S VIRAL VIDEOS FROM LAKME FASHION WEEK 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

SABA AZAD SHOWCASES HER SOULFUL SINGING, ENERGETIC DANCE AND QUIRKY RAMP WALK

Saba was one of the attendees at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Mumbai. Apart from walking the ramp she also gave an electrifying performance while other models walked beside her in unique designer outfits. The Who’s Your Gynac? actress donned a shimmery pantsuit with a sequined crop-top at the event. She also took the internet by storm with her quirky ramp walk.

Saba was seen in the Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Casandra and Dibyendu Bhattacharya starrer Rocket Boys. She played Homi Jehangir Bhabha aka Jim Sarbh’s love interest in the historical biopic series. She has recently completed the shooting of her immigrant drama Minimum. Minimum also features Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das and Rumana Molla. The latter also makes his directorial debut. Saba has also worked in Song of Paradise, directed by Danish Renzu.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES