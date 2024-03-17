Home

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Her Burn Mark in Glitzy And Fuss-Free Silver Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Sara Ali Khan looked amazing in stunning silver ensemble. What made her entire look more appealing was how the actress confidently flaunted her burnt mark - WATCH

Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Sara Ali Khan served as the inspiration for Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024’s ‘Lenora’ collection by Varun Chakkilam. The ‘Muder Mubarak‘ star’s admirers and fans have long been aware of her natural affinity for classic looks, and her runway walk as the focal point of Varun’s collection was just another representation of this. Wearing an embroidered shimmering grey lehenga, Sara looked stunning. The outfit’s flair and fit all complemented her statuesque body and created a gorgeous silhouette. The exquisite embroidery on the blouse and the lehenga speaks to the incredible craftsmanship in which the firm takes great pleasure.

Sara Ali Khan caught the attention of internet users in the video since she was wearing a shimmering lehenga and had a burn mark on her stomach. Netizens praised her for her bravery in the comment section of the viral video. Many users dropped hearts, fire and clap emojis. One of the social media users commented, “She recently had a mishap and suffered burns on the right side on her stomach. Must say, she is super strong n showing up for her professional callings 👏🔥🙌❤️ (sic).” Another user said, “Sara is stunning, no doubt. But when it comes to posing or walking on the ramp…. she should relax her face a bit instead of the serious look…a smiling cheerful face would look great….irrespective she is very grateful…100 marks to this Royalty ❤️❤️❤️ (sic).” The third user said wrote, “Ohooo… that’s so brave of her❤ (sic).”

Sara Ali Khan Embraces Burn Mark on Ramp – WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmē Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

Sara Ali Khan stated after her phenomenal walk at Lakme Fashion Week 2024, “I’m in awe how the designer has used luminous glass beadwork with contemporary forms and the intricate embroideries with aari work. The showstopper outfit is absolutely stunning. It’s covered in handcrafted beadwork and embroidery, making it a stunning lehenga style that is contemporary.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan starred in Murder Mubarak, which just released on Netflix. Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Aashim Gulati are among the ensemble cast members in the movie. She last appeared with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film, which was directed by Laxman Utekar, is about a married couple from a small village who wish to own a home of their own. In addition, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Neeraj Sood, and Sharib Hashmi feature in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The next film starring Sara Ali Khan is Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro…In Dino directed by Jagan Shakti.

