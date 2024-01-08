Home

Entertainment

‘Deshdrohi’: Bipasha Basu Gets Trolled For Posting Maldives Vacation Photos Amid PM Modi’s Lakshadweep Controversy

‘Deshdrohi’: Bipasha Basu Gets Trolled For Posting Maldives Vacation Photos Amid PM Modi’s Lakshadweep Controversy

Lakshadweep Controversy: Bipasha Basu Gets Trolled For Posting Maldives Vacation Photos, Check Netizens' Reactions

'Deshdrohi' Bipasha Basu Gets Trolled For Posting Maldives Vacation Photos Amid PM Modi's Lakshadweep Controversy

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding derogatory remarks made by a few ministers from Maldives towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has rallied in unity, condemning the disrespectful comments and expressing support for exploring Indian islands while considering a boycott of Maldives. Reports indicate that the Maldivian Government has taken action by suspending the three ministers responsible for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep post. Several notable figures, including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Esha Gupta, and Janhvi Kapoor, have joined the ‘explore Indian Islands’ movement. However, amidst this uproar, Bipasha Basu, currently enjoying a vacation in Maldives, appears unaware of the ongoing controversy.

Trending Now

Bipasha’s social media posts sharing moments from her Maldives trip have sparked criticism from internet users, who express disapproval over her vacationing in Maldives during this sensitive time. One of the Internet users on the comment section wrote, “Whole of your own Indian film industry is boycotting Maldives, but you are promoting it. Shame on you guys to be a a paid stooge.” Another wrote, “Maldives govt insulted us and u are roaming in Maldives. Deshdrohi nikle aap toh😢😢#modi @narendramodi @bjp4india“.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Bipasha Basu had visited Maldives for her birthday celebrations before the controversy erupted. However, her recent posts have drawn ire from netizens, who believe that had she been aware of the situation, she might have refrained from sharing these pictures to avoid unnecessary trolling and backlash.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.