Viral Dance Video: South actor Lakshmi Manchu's recent dance video has gone viral for all the right reasons. On World Music Day, Lakshmi Manchu recorded a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Vijay Thalapathy's hit song 'Vaathi Coming' from the film Master. The viral video shows Lakshmi Manchu spontaneously makes movement into freestyle dance along with her daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand. While sharing her dance clip, Lakshmi wrote: "Go mad, Be crazy & DANCE like no one is watching! (sic)".

Lakshmi Manchu is the daughter of veteran actor Mohan Babu. She wore a red saree and danced on high energy. The video has garnered 85,710 likes in a day. Rakul Preet Singh shared a comment on her post and wrote: 'Aye aye aye'.

Vaathi Coming has lyrics by Gana Balachandar, and the song is a fusion of North Madras gaana and western death metal. Anirudh Ravichander, the music composer of the film, has sung the song along with Balachandar. The popular song has crossed over 200 million views.

Watch Lakshmi Manchu’s high on energy dance in a red saree:

On the work front, Lakshmi announced her new digital chat show, Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi Manchu” last year. It featured celebrities such filmmaker SS Rajamouli, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra, designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil. The show also starred actress Taapsee Pannu, American filmmaker Frank Coraci, tennis aces Sania Mirza and Prakash Amritraj, and pastry chefs Pooja Dhingra and Anna Poliviou among others.