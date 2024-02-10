Home

Entertainment

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 1: Is This The Lowest Opening For Rajinikanth’s Film in a Long Time? Check Detailed Report

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 1: Is This The Lowest Opening For Rajinikanth’s Film in a Long Time? Check Detailed Report

Lal Salaam hit the screens this weekend and garnered mixed reviews from critics and audience. However, the film's opening day business doesn't seem positive. Check the detailed analysis here.

Rajinikanth's poster from Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam box office collection update: Rajinikanth’s latest film ‘Lal Salaam’ has dented the smooth run of the superstar’s films at the Box Office. It’s probably the only film in the last six years which has opened in a single digit for the actor. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam largely garnered positive reviews but seems to have failed to create any magic at the Box Office. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, it has opened at around Rs 4.30 crore which is the lowest opening for a Rajinikanth starrer after Kaala which hit the screens in the year 2018.

Trending Now

Lal Salaam is the directorial comeback of the superstar’s daughter and a film which comments on religious harmony and the role of a leader. It might not appear as the best take on the subject but the attempt has been appreciated by the audience. However, even with all the good word-of-mouth, the film is not looking at a very promising first weekend at the Box Office.

You may like to read

Check Rajinikanth’s Top Openers at The Box Office in The Last 10 Year:

Lal Salaam (2024): Rs 4.30 crore Jailer (2023): Rs 48.35 crore Annaatthe (2021): Rs 29.9 crore Darbar (2020): Rs 30.80 crore Petta (2019): Rs 19 crore 2.0 (2018): Rs 60.25 crore Kaala (2018): Rs 0.85 crore Kabali (2016): Rs 48 crore Lingaa (2014): Rs 16 crore

Rajinikanth delivered one of the biggest films of his lifetime last year. His ‘Jailer’ didn’t just become one of the biggest films of Kollywood upon its release but also maintained his unparalleled presence at the Box Office. Jailer opened at a whopping Rs 48.35 crore all over India and Lal Salaam‘s business is nowhere close to what it earned even a month after its release.

The Saturday and Sunday collections of the film don’t look to be showing any terrific growth. It is not facing any big clash at the Box Office right now and that could have benefitted its performance had the acceptance been wider at the ticket window. However, with its current pace, it is looking forward to a weekend total of around Rs 15 crore. Your guess? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Lal Salaam!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.