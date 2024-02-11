Home

Lal Salaam Box Office Collection Day 2: Sports Drama to Dent Rajinikanth’s Smooth Run of Hit Films?

Lal Salaam Box Office: The sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth is most likely the only movie Rajinikanth has had a single-digit opening for in the last six years.

Lal Salaam Box Office Day 2: Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, is having trouble conquering the box office even though the movie has received favourable reviews from critics and audiences. According to Sacnilk.com, the Rajinikanth movie’s earnings on Saturday, February 10, declined as it took in less than Rs 3 crore. Previously, it collected about Rs 4.30 crore at the box office. Accordingly, the movie has made about Rs 7 crores in total after two days of release. On the second day of operation, Lal Salaam’s Tamil screens were occupied by 25.50 per cent of the total, while the Telugu programs were occupied by 15.49%.

Lal Salaam, a sports drama with Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles, was released on February 9th. Rajinikanth made a long-lasting cameo appearance in his daughter’s film, Aishwarya. The film was initially scheduled to be released in January, coinciding with the Pongal holiday. Nevertheless, it was ultimately rescheduled for February.

The film recounts the lives of Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, two performers who have been rivals since they were young. The hamlet, its people, and the developing hostility between the local Muslims and Hindus are the main subjects of the first section of Lal Salaam. Rajinikanth portrays Moideen Bhai in the film. The characters depict Moideen’s wife, Nirosha, and his sister, Jeevitha Rajashekar.

