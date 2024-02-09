Home

Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth Fans Raise Banners, Posters With Garlands Outside Chennai Theatres

Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth's daughter, makes a directorial comeback with Lal Salaam. Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev also makes a cameo appearance in the movie.

Lal Salaam, which stars Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal, has been promoted as a sports drama that encourages interfaith cooperation. In addition to Rajinikanth, who plays Moideen Bhai, cricket great Kapil Dev will make a surprise guest appearance in the movie. The movie also stars Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Nirosha, Vivek Prasanna, and Dhanya Balakrishna in pivotal roles. Fans of megastar Rajinikanth raised banners, posters, and flowers outside the Rohini Theatre in Chennai ahead of the premiere of the film ‘Lal Salaam.’ The images capture the fervour with which fans are watching the movie’s star.

Rajinikanth Fans Put Raise Cut-Outs And Banners – WATCH

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Fans of actor Rajinikanth put up huge cut-outs and banners of him ahead of the release of his movie ‘Lal Salaam’ on 9th February. pic.twitter.com/3T6prOXa5D — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam’s Posters And Trailer Release

Earlier, the makers of ‘Lal Salaam‘ starring megastar Rajinikanth unveiled the poster and release date of the film. Sharing the first poster, the official account of Lyca Productions took to X and wrote, “Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024.” Rajinikanth and Vishnu Vishal are shown on the poster, which also has an ancient tomb structure in the background. As implied by the movie’s title, Rajinikanth is seen standing in front of a vintage car in this image, which also exudes an air of nostalgia. Soon after the makers unveiled the first look motion poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A user commented, “Thalaivaaa. Pongal Blockbuster Loading.” Another user wrote, “Thalaivar is coming for this Pongal.”

Lal Salaam Poster:

Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa, who has helmed the film, also shared the poster on Instagram, writing, “#thankful #grateful #blessed #lalsalaam Pongal 2024.” Earlier, Aishwaryaa shared the first-look poster on Instagram. It shows Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai walking in the middle of what is believed to be communal riots in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1993. She wrote,”#Moideenbhai … welcome…#lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing! #blessed.”

U/A Certification For Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam

The Central Board of Film Certification has now certified Lal Salaam as U/A. Aishwarya Rajinikanth said that the film was rated U/A while sharing a movie poster with a cricket ball.

It has been stated that the film would last for around two hours and twenty-two minutes. The film centres on the fostering of religious unity while tackling a sensitive subject and subtly addressing societal issues. According to reports, Kuwait has prohibited the release of Lal Salaam within its borders. In the past, Kuwait has banned Indian films that deal with delicate religious subjects or that it feels might offend Muslims. Fans are aware that Rajinikanth portrays Moideen Bhai, a Muslim character, in the film.

In Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth will make a lengthy cameo appearance. Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal play the main parts in the movie. Music for it will be composed by AR Rahman. The director of the film is Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film’s captivating trailer has already been released and has drawn interest from viewers.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the movie ‘Jailer,’ which was a global box-office success. He portrayed a dad out for revenge after his police officer, son died. Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, and Mohanlal all had significant cameo appearances in the film.

(With ANI inputs)

