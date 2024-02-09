Lal Salaam Twitter Review: ‘Bold Attempt, Sensitive Subject’, Rajinikanth’s Film Praised For Its Content – Check Reactions

Home

Rajinikanth's film 'Laal Salaam' has released today and the audience has taken to Twitter to appreciate the story and the treatment of the 'sensitive subject'. Check what they have to say about the film.

Lal Salaam Twitter Review: Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam has hit the screens with good reviews. The film is the directorial comeback of the superstar’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and the audience seems mighty impressed with the film’s treatment. Apart from Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam also features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in important roles. However, it’s the Thalaivar who shines the brightest in the film. Many movie reviews highlighted how the actor extends his real-life vision into his character and adds to the film’s message.

In Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth plays the role of a Muslim leader, Moideen Bhai who sets up a cricket field for everyone to play harmoniously irrespective of their caste, religion or language differences. However, his own son ends up leading a communal fight and soon two cricket teams emerge with a Hindu vs Muslim agenda. How Moideen Bhai ends the feud and shapes up his larger vision of removing religious discrimination from the village is what constitutes the rest of the story.

Lal Salaam: Audience Reaction

Not just Rajinikanth’s fans but all sections of movie-goers find the subject of the film impressive. Lal Salaam comments on the discrimination and finds a solution to beat hatred. In a scene that has become a talking point on Twitter, Rajinikanth ensures he is loud and clear with the film’s message. “India is for Indians and I am an Indian Muslim. I was born here and I will die here. This is my home. We should not talk about caste or religion but humanity, and humanity is above all. Jai Hind (sic),” he says in the film.

A social media user appreciated the bold subject of the film and wrote, “#LalSalaamFDFS Very bold and good attempt on this sensitive subject. Thalaivaaaaaa great to see you in this role. @ash_rajinikanth Direction at its peak in 2nd half. 4/5 my rating (sic).” Another said, “What a mass entry of Thalaivar @rajinikanth 2nd Half movie vera level Hindu Muslim Unity perfectly portrayed @ash_rajinikanth Must watch 4 Rajini Fans

@LycaProductions Brilliant Efforts #LalSalaamFromFeb9 #LalSalaamFDFS #LalSalaamReview #LalSalaam #Rajinikanth… (sic).”

Check what people have to say about Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam:

#LalSalaam – Connects all types of People with intense emotions, dialogues. Very brilliantly made by @ash_rajinikanth Moideen Bhai as @rajinikanthHis screen presence is Both of them @TheVishnuVishal @vikranth_offl excellently acted. #LalSalaamFDFS pic.twitter.com/cMEaL8dHw8 — AKSRF Rajini Kerala (@aksrfrajini) February 9, 2024

Done #LALSALAAM#LalSalaamFDFS#Superstar is always superstar.. He nailed it in 2nd half @ash_rajinikanth

Very fine direction, especially thiruvizha song and pre climax ultimate Overall – Must watch… I loved it https://t.co/oEOcf8mITE — Only for AK (@sathyarj8) February 9, 2024

that small OST comes when “Bhai ignores Thiru’s mom, and closing the door” was bloody GOOSEBUMPS !! #ARR did silent sambavam #LalSalaamFDFS #lalsalam — Komban (@Banned_tweeter) February 9, 2024

Wat a screen Play @ash_rajinikanth hands off all actor & actress given good space

Blockbuster deivamay thalaivaaa enna style lu

Man of the Match @TheVishnuVishal #LalSalaamFromToday #LalSalaamFDFS pic.twitter.com/mcGVcxLGPV — Sathish (@sathishvjwsrk) February 9, 2024

#LalSalaamFDFS Very bold and good attempt on this sensitive subject Thalaivaaaaaa great to see you in this role@ash_rajinikanth Direction at its peak in 2nd half 4/5 my rating pic.twitter.com/RhV0SxCmbp — RYF Mani Jailer (@Rajini_Thalaiva) February 9, 2024

The good word-of-mouth around the film is expected to add to its Box Office business. Lal Salaam is not clashing at the Box Office with any other South Indian biggie and that could be another help for its business in the longer run. Your thoughts about the film?

