Why did Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen break up? Businessman reveals ‘She made me…’

Lalit Modi strongly defended Sushmita Sen against claims that she was a "gold-digger" or financially dependent on others. Read his full statement

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Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi (PC- Instagram)

Sushmita Sen is one of Bollywood’s most accomplished actresses. While she has never married, her personal life has often been the subject of public interest. In 2022, businessman and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi grabbed headlines when he announced that he was dating Sushmita. The revelation sparked widespread discussion on social media, but reports of their breakup surfaced not long after. Now, Lalit Modi has opened up about their relationship and addressed the criticism Sushmita faced during that time, including being labelled a “gold-digger.”

Defending the actress, Modi said the claims were completely unfair and described her as a financially independent, self-made woman. He also revealed that, contrary to public perception, Sushmita often paid for expenses during their time together, joking that he was the boyfriend who lived off her money.

Why did Lalit Modi’s relationship with Sushmita Sen break?

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi described Sushmita Sen as one of the most important people in his life and revealed that distance was a major reason behind their split. The London-based businessman clarified that there was no dramatic breakup between them. Instead, their relationship gradually drifted apart as their lives took different paths, with Sushmita based in India and Modi living in London.

Recalling their relationship, he said, “Sushmita was very special to me. She made me grow into a lot of things that I am today. She was extremely special. She was very much part of my life at that time and would have been (even today)… But it was just that the distance was too much for us. Her career was in India, and my life was in London. But it was a very special relationship. I have the fondest memories of her. She is still a very dear friend of mine, and I just wish her all the best. She is an amazing lady with what she has done with two girls. Her parents are very special. As a single mother, she has done a tremendous job in her life. I sit in amazement when I look at her, how she grows. I wish her all the best.”

Lalit Modi on Sushmita Sen getting ‘gold-digger’ tag

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi strongly defended Sushmita Sen against claims that she was a “gold-digger” or financially dependent on others. He described her as a successful, self-made woman who had built her own wealth and career. Modi said Sushmita owned an impressive collection of diamonds, all earned through her own hard work, and even ran her own diamond stores. He further revealed that during their time together, she often paid for expenses herself. Praising her independence, Modi called Sushmita a proud and extraordinary woman, adding that she would never take anything from anyone and had achieved everything on her own merit.

How did Sushmita and Lalit’s relationship come to light?

The relationship first became public knowledge in July 2022 when Lalit Modi shared several vacation photos with Sushmita. These photos went viral and trended on Google for several days. Social media users speculated about their relationship and debated this “unexpected” pairing. Modi also revealed that Sen knew he was sharing the photos on social media and had no objection to it. According to him, he never asked her to remove the photos after posting them. “I did it all in front of her. She never expected me to do this. We were arguing about something on the plane. I said, ‘You know, I’m going to post this.’ She said, ‘Ha ha ha,’ and I pressed the button. We were in Sardinia, and she was going back to London to visit her mother. I was on the plane to drop her off. By the time we landed, everything had gone haywire. But it’s okay. There was nothing wrong with it. She didn’t say anything about it. She didn’t even say, ‘Delete it.'”