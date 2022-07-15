Lalit Modi son breaks silence on father dating Sushmita Sen: Lalit Modi, former IPL Chairman, broke the internet on Thursday evening after he declared he was dating Sushmita Sen. The 58-year-old even shared a couple of romantic pictures with Sushmita, addressing her as his ‘better half.’ His son, Ruchir Modi, has now reacted to the entire hullabaloo that his father’s one post created on social media.Also Read - Sushmita Sen Clarifies 'Not Married, No Rings' After Lalit Modi Breaks Internet With Relationship Announcement - See Viral Pic

On Friday evening, Ruchir, who is Lalit’s son from his first marriage with Minal Sagrani, said they have a ‘family policy’ about not commenting on each other’s personal matters in the media. The 28-year-old spoke to ETimes and said, “I prefer not to comment at all, to be very honest, as we don’t comment on personal matters as a family policy. “It is his life and his decision.” Also Read - Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl Breaks Silence on Her Relationship With Lalit Modi: 'He is Worth it...'

Lalit’s wife Minal died in 2018 due to breast cancer. The two got married in the year 1991 and had two kids – Ruchir and Aliya. On July 14, Lalit took to Instagram to share a romantic note for Sushmita. The post had multiple pictures of him posing with the former Miss Universe as they travelled the world together. The caption on his post read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon (sic).” As the internet assumed that he and Sushmita are married, he clarified later that they are just dating each other currently. Also Read - Wait, What! Sushmita Sen’s Brother Rajeev Didn’t Know About Her Relationship With Lalit Modi? Says 'I Am Surprised'

On Friday noon, Sushmita made a post for the first time after her relationship announcement and clarified that there’s ‘no ring’ and no marriage as of now. The popular Bollywood actor mentioned that one should take it as the end of speculations surrounding her relationship with Lalit Modi.