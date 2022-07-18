Vikram Bhatt Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship made official by the latter on social media came under the wrath of online trolls hell-bent on bullying and moral policing. Internet bullying is not new in the age of social media and celebs are often the soft target of online harassment. Social media being a democratic medium has given the freedom to everyone to out up their uncensored views and opinions. As liberal and progressive it may seem online trolling has become a menace that has encouraged sexist and racial remarks, body-shaming and hate speech. Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi is the new big event for the internet trolls who have been posting nasty and distasteful memes on social media. Sushmita was even called out a ‘gold digger’ for dating the former IPL chairman. The former Miss Universe gracefully responded to the trolling by stating, “I prefer diamonds,” on her Instagram post.Also Read - Sushmita Gives Befitting Reply to 'Gold Digger’ Comments': ‘I Dig Deeper Than Gold And Buy Myself'

Vikram Bhatt Calls Sushmita Love Digger

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who also happens to be Sushmita’s ex came in support of the actor and said, “Sushmita is a love digger, not a gold digger. I think making fun of other people’s life is entertainment. Someone’s tragedy is someone’s entertainment, that’s always there. When Kareena [Kapoor] married Saif [Ali Khan], even she was trolled. So, I think it goes with the territory, if you are a celebrity and if there is a decision of yours which seems funny to netizens, they start trolling.” The director further recalled, “Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, and I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special.” Also Read - Rahul Khanna Goes Almost Naked to Reveal Something BIG; Malaika Arora - Dia Mirza's Reactions Win Internet

Sushmita Says, ‘I Prefer Diamonds’

Sushmita on Sunday responded to the trolls calling her ‘gold digger’ and wrote, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself.” Lalit Modi last week shared pictures with Sushmita from their recent vacation to Maldives and Italy, calling her his ‘better half’. Lalit later put an end to their wedding speculations mentioning that they are only dating at present. Sushmita also denied the alleged marriage rumours. Also Read - Lalit Modi Slams Media For TROLLING Him With Sushmita Sen Relationship; Tags Wrong BCCI Account

Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita reportedly dated sometime in the mid-1990s after she became Miss Universe in 1994 and entered the film industry. Vikram was the writer of Sushmita’s debut Dastak (1994). The duo broke up a few years later.

For more updates on Vikram Bhatt and Sushmita Sen, check out this space at India.com.