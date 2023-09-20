Welcome 3: Lara Dutta Shares Titbits About Akshay Kumar starrer

Home

Lara Dutta On Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3: ‘It’s Going To Be Absolute Madness’

During a recent media interaction, Lara Dutta revealed that the script of Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle is absolutely crazy and exciting.

Lara Dutta on Welcome 3. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Lara Dutta might be too frequent on the big screens but whenever she does a film she makes sure that it counts. Up next, the former Miss Universe will be a part of the third installment of the popular Welcome series, Welcome To The Jungle. As movie buffs await the release of Welcome 3, Lara Dutta recently shared her excitement about being a part of the film. Talking to Hindustan Times, Lara Dutta revealed that the script for Welcome To The Jungle is ‘absolutely crazy and exciting’.

Lara Dutta Spills The Beans On Welcome To The Jungle

The Billu actress also disclosed that she has received a lot of messages from extremely influential people in the industry saying they want to visit the set of this forthcoming laughter ride. She was quoted as saying, “The script is just absolutely crazy. It’s exciting. Obviously for Raveena and myself to come on board, there has to be something substantial for us to be part of it.”

All About Lara Dutta’s Next

Welcome To The Jungle will be made under the direction of Ahmed Khan and will also enjoy an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor in prominent roles, among others. With songs and background scores by Meet Bros, the project will see camera work by Kabir Lal.

Lara Dutta Reminisces Her Miss Universe Days

During the recent interaction, Lara Dutta also remembered her 2000 Miss Universe win. She revealed that winning such a prestigious title catapults a person into a very different dimension altogether as she got to meet legendary personalities such as Nelson Mandela and George Bush while representing the country. The Partner actress further mentioned that opportunities like these are one in a couple of billion.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza also bagging the remaining two major titles the same year, Lara Dutta said that she is a big believer in destiny and faith and it was India’s year. She added that the stars were aligned.

