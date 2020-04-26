Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta in a recent interview revealed that actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar consider her ‘one of the boys’ and that they call her Lara Paaji. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Lara spilled some beans about the same. Also Read - #MeToo: Dia Mirza Praises Mahesh Bhupathi And Lara Dutta For Their Stand Against Sexual Predators in Bollywood

"I'm honestly blessed! Over the years, I've worked with such amazing co-stars who have become friends. For Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan, I too have been one of the boys," said the actor.

She added, "And I'm notoriously called Lara Paaji! (laughs) I'm so glad that Salman shared the trailer of Hundred (her new web series) and lend us his support. He's a genuinely lovely human being and him putting the word out for us was just really, really nice."

Lara is a former Miss Universe who made her debut in the Indian film industry in 2003 with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra-starrer Andaaz. She has worked with Salman Khan in comedy drama Partner and with Akshay Kumar, she has starred in films like Aan, Bhagam Bhaag, Khakee, Housefull and Singh is Blingg.

She will be next seen in comedy series tilted Hundread which streams on Hotstar VIP. Talking about her digital debut, Lara said, ““One of the many reasons I chose to do the show is because I have never played a cop on screen and my character is trying hard to survive in a man’s world. She has very interesting dynamics with the people in her life and the more complex a situation, the more she thrives. She is nothing like me in real life.”

The show has been directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, and also stars Marathi star Rinku Rajguru. Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Rohini Hattangidi, Arun Nalawde and Makarand Deshpande in key roles.