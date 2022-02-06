Lata Mangeshkar Death: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 on February 6, 2022, leaving the entire nation in shock. Lata left for her heavenly abode at 8.12 am on Sunday. Her mortal remains to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar confirmed the news. As soon as the news broke, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to share mourn the loss of the legend. Akshay kumar was one of the celebs who wrote first and expressed how deeply saddened he is with Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.Also Read - RIP Lata Didi: Legendary Singer to be Accorded State Funeral; Last Rites at 6:30 PM

"Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti Folded hands", Akshay wrote.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 6, 2022

For her immense contribution to the world of cinema, Lata Mangeshkar, India’s iconic singer will be accorded a state funeral by the government of Maharashtra. “Mortal remains of Lata Mangeshkar to be taken to her residence around 1230 hours. The last rites with full State honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm today”, tweeted news agency ANI.

May her soul rest in peace.