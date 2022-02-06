Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6, 2022 after almost a month battling health issues.The Indian music industry’s golden voice passed away at 8.12 am. Her mortal remains to be taken to Shivaji Park for people to pay homage. Condolences messages have been pouring in on social media as they are remembering and paying homage to the legendary singer. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog today morning to mourn the loss of the veteran singer. ‘She Has Left Us.. The voice of a million centuries has left us .. her voice resounds now in the Heavens ! Prayers for calm and peace .. 🙏”. Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar worked together recently in ‘Hum Hindustani‘ – a patriotic song for Independence Day.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away: Akshay Kumar is Deeply Saddened, Says 'How Can One Forget Such a Voice'

Lata Mangeshkar's doctor released a statement after the demise where mentioned the veteran singer died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID 19. She was showing improvement till last week but her health deteriorated and she was put on ventilator support on Saturday morning.

According to Governmental sources, two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect.

Lata Mangeshkar, who was one of the oldest siblings, is survived by Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

May her soul rest in peace!