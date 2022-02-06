Lata Mangeshkar Final Rites: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier today at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, in Mumbai for the last 28 days. Her mortal remains have been taken to his residence in Pedder Road. Speaking to ANI, the doctors at the hospital said her treatment was ongoing for the last 3-4 weeks after she contracted coronavirus. Due to multi-organ failure, the legendary singer passed away.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For White Saree Was Inevitable: 5 Pictures of Melody Queen in White Sarees

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were taken to his Pedder Road residence Prabhukunj from the hospital. Many fans, including hospital staff, thronged the area to bid their icon an emotional farewell. Celebrities too were spotted outside his home as they reached to pay their last respect to the star. The first one to reach Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Bhagyashree and Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier, Shraddha also visited Breach Candy hospital.

Take a look at the photos from Lata Mangeshkar's residence:

Javed Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher at Prabhukunj

Mumbai | Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Anupam Kher at ‘Prabhukunj’, Lata Mangeshkar’s Peddar Road residence pic.twitter.com/D73xx5ihgR — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022



Shraddha Kapoor reaches Lata Mangeshkar’s home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

