Veteran playback and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Her death at the age of 92 on February 6 has left a void in everyone's heart. Lata Didi, fondly called by her close ones and fans passed away after almost a month battling health issues. She was admitted to the hospital since January 8, 2022, almost a month in ICU. The Indian music industry's golden voice died at 8.12 am due to multi-organ failure, said the doctor. We all know she was showered with prestigious accolades for her contributions, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, National Awards, State Awards among many others. The whole nation is talking about her work and what she meant to the country, but do you know once Lata Mangeshkar refused to accept Filmfare Award?

Yes, it's true! Lata Mangeshkar refused to accept her first Filmfare award in 1958 because the statuette was designed in the shape of a woman who had no clothes on. The organisers finally wrapped the award with a handkerchief and presented it to her.

May her soul rest in peace! She will be remembered forever.