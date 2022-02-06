Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92 | Live Updates: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from covid-19 and pneumonia. Sanjay Raut confirmed the news on his official Twitter account. The news of Mangeshkar’s death has deeply saddened the entire film fraternity who took to their social media handles to extend condolences. Celebs took to social media to pay their last respects. Doctor Pratit Samdani who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, shared the statement:”It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19″.Also Read - 'Lata Didi Leaves A Void', Tweets PM; 2-day National Mourning As Mark of Respect For Iconic Singer

As news of Lata Mangeshkar's death was confirmed, a stream of visitors including actors, politicians and some disheartened fans reached Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 8, i.e. 28 days. May her soul rest in peace.

The Nightingale of India – has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Check the live updates on the latest health condition of Lata Mangeshkar on India.com: