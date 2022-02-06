Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92 | Live Updates: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from covid-19 and pneumonia. Sanjay Raut confirmed the news on his official Twitter account. The news of Mangeshkar’s death has deeply saddened the entire film fraternity who took to their social media handles to extend condolences. Celebs took to social media to pay their last respects. Doctor Pratit Samdani who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, shared the statement:”It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19″.Also Read - 'Lata Didi Leaves A Void', Tweets PM; 2-day National Mourning As Mark of Respect For Iconic Singer


As news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death was confirmed, a stream of visitors including actors, politicians and some disheartened fans reached Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 8, i.e. 28 days. May her soul rest in peace. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Dies of Multi-Organ Failure After 28 Days: Doctor Releases Official Statement

The Nightingale of India – has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Also Read - We Lost Our Nightingale: India Pays Tearful Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar As She Dies at 92 | See Tweets

Check the live updates on the latest health condition of Lata Mangeshkar on India.com:

Live Updates

  • 11:07 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over Lata Mangeshkar’s death: https://twitter.com/RahulGandhi/status/1490185310881386496?s=20&t=N-cKehRkhVbCzciZIG9c_g

  • 11:01 AM IST

    Indian composer, producer and musician A.R. Rahman pays his last respects to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

  • 11:01 AM IST

    A state funeral will be accorded to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar

  • 10:55 AM IST

    PM Modi mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death

  • 10:55 AM IST

    ‘Anguished’ PM Modi mourns Lata Mangeshkar’s death: PM Modi I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people.

  • 10:49 AM IST

    Funeral of Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar: The mortal remains will be taken to her Prabhu Kunj residence on Pedder Road in a short time.

    Last Darshan – 12:30 PM
    The funeral ceremony will be held at Shivaji Park crematorium around 4 pm.

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mourns death of Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources

  • 10:18 AM IST