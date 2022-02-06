Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, christened the Nightingale of India, died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in early January this year, after testing positive for Covid-19 and also diagnosed with pneumonia. Mangeshkar’s condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator but her health deteriorated on Saturday. “She is no more. She died in the morning,” Usha Mangeshkar, the singer’s younger sister, told PTI.Also Read - Sanjay Raut, Nitin Gadkari, Sachin Tendulkar...Mourn Lata Mangeshkar's Demise | Live Updates
Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. She is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Her iconic songs include ‘Lag Jaa Gale’, ‘Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Bahon Mein Chale Aao’, ‘Tere Liye’ from ‘Veer Zara’ and many more.
Heartbroken and shocked by the news, many on Twitter including notable personalities and her fans poured their tributes on Twitter.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, ”The demise of #LataMangeshkar is a huge loss for the nation. Her music will be remembered for many generations. I pray that her soul rests in peace.” ”Death of Lata Mangeshkar is end of a #goldenera of Indian music, which ruled the world. She was very good human being and world-class singer. She will always live with us through her music. My homage. Om Shanthi,” Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
Here are other tweets:
May her soul rest in peace!