Lata Mangeshkar Dies at 92 LIVE Updates: India’s most loved singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears, leaves behind a teary-eyed nation of admirers who grew up listening to her immutable voice give wings to the words of poets and the screen careers of legions of heroines. Popularly known as the nation’s Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away on Sunday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 8.Also Read - Pride of India Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away, Early Life To Her Most Prestigious Awards, A Tribute to ' Queen Of Melody' - Video

The news of Mangeshkar’s death has deeply saddened the entire film fraternity who took to their social media handles to extend condolences. Celebs took to social media to pay their last respects. Doctor Pratit Samdani who was treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, shared the statement, “It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalization post-COVID-19”. Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 8, i.e. 28 days. May her soul rest in peace. Also Read - Farewall, Nightingale! India's Most Revered Singer Begins Her Final Journey Amid 'Lata Didi Amar Rahe' Slogans

Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral will be performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai where her mortal remains will be kept for public homage. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Death: Maharashtra Announces One-Day Mourning, Public Holiday on Monday

One of India’s most loved voices, the Nightingale of India was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and of course, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She was conferred India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the second singer after M.S. Subbulakshmi to be so honoured, and the French awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour. She has also been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan.

