Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s latest health update has been shared by her niece Rachna Shah and the good news is she is recovering well. Fans of the legendary singer can take a deep breath now. Rachna told PTI, “She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone’s prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind”. 92-year-old Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Saturday, January 8.Also Read - Asha Bhosle Reveals Lata Mangeshkar ‘Didi Is Improving’ And is ‘Better Than Before’

Several celebrities and fans got worried after the news of her hospitalisation. They prayed for a speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar. In a conversation with the paps, comedian and host Kapil Sharma said, “I always send out my prayer for Lata didi, and as soon as she becomes healthy and comes back home, I will call her. And yes, I’ve heard that she is not well, I hope she makes a speedy recovery. And I’m praying to god that she returns home soon.” Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Slightly Improved, Doctor Shares Update

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required constant care due to her age. Her covid was mild and also had pneumonia “She is mild COVID positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care,” Rachna had said earlier. Also Read - COVID+ Lata Mangeshkar to Remain at Hospital For 10-12 Days, Says Doctor in Official Statement