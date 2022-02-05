Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month, continues to be on ventilator. The singer is being treated at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team. As per the latest update, the singer is under serious observation and is undergoing ‘aggressive therapy’. ‘We are continuously observing her’, said the doctors in a statement. News agency ANI confirmed the development.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Put On Ventilator Again As Her Health Deteriorates, 'She Is Critical' Say Doctors

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital pic.twitter.com/RtqyxEwcVk — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's family tweet updates on her health regularly and also warn against spreading rumours about her condition. Earlier this week, a tweet read: "There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi's health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi's health. Thank you."

Thank you

