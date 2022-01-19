Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Giving latest update on the health condition of legendary Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, Dr Pratit Samdani, who’s treating the singer at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, on Wednesday said Lata Ji is still in ICU, and the doctors are trying their best to ensure she recovers soon. “Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery,” Dr Pratit Samdani said.Also Read - What is Himalayan Red Buransh Flower And How Can it be Useful Against COVID?

#UPDATE | Lata Ji is still in ICU, we are trying our best to ensure she recovers soon. Pray for her recovery: Dr Pratit Samdani, who's treating singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital https://t.co/0XqH2nZT22 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

It must be noted that the 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 9.

“Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

Two days ago, Mangeshkar’s condition was reportedly said to be deteriorating and the spokesperson had then dubbed the news as false.

“It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

Known as the Queen of Melody and the Nightingale of India, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages.