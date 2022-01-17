Lata Mangeshkar Latest Health Update: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who remains admitted in the ICU of a hospital in Mumbai, is getting all the love from fans. After the doctors informed that her health is deteriorating, the family members arranged for special pujas. The 92-year-old is undergoing treatment for Coronavirus and a case of pneumonia at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai. As fans pray for her speedy recovery, veteran singer Asha Bhosle has revealed that special pujas have been organised at Lata Mangeshkar’s house and Lord Shiva Rudras have been placed as well at her home. Speaking with ETimes, Asha said, “Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery”.Also Read - 'Pray For Her Recovery:' Doctor Treating Lata Mangeshkar - Official Statement

On Sunday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Lata Mangeshkar's health is improving. "Lata Mangeshkar's condition is improving. I spoke to authorities of the Breach Candy Hospital who updated me about her health. I told them that the spokesperson of the hospital should provide updates on the singer's condition as people are eager to know about her health," Tope told reporters in Jalna.

On Saturday, the doctor had revealed in an official statement that she needs to stay in the ICU for close observation. He had said, "Lata ji is still in ICU she needs care, that is why she is kept under doctor's supervision in ICU. She is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia, so she will have to remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last."

Wishing for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.