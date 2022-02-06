Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, India’s greatest voice ever, has died at the age of 92. Lata Mangeshkar was on ventilator support from yesterday in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital but finally succumbed to Covid related complications this morning. The news of her death was shared by the senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Twitter this morning. Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after testing positive for Covid-19, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. PM Modi expressed deep anguish on news of Lata Mangeshkar’s death. “I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people,” PM Modi tweeted.Also Read - We Lost Our Nightingale: India Pays Tearful Tributes to Lata Mangeshkar As She Dies at 92 | See Tweets

Expressing his pain and anguish on the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, PM Modi also recalled her interactions with her. “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Modi said. Also Read - Sanjay Raut, Nitin Gadkari, Sachin Tendulkar...Mourn Lata Mangeshkar's Demise | Live Updates

“Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India,” he further added in his tweet.

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Earlier today, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital, who has been taking care of Lata Mangeshkar, confirmed that the veteran singer’s health condition had deteriorated and she was put on ventilator again. “Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated again, she is critical. She is on a ventilator. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors,” read the statement.

Lata Mangeshkar was conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989 by the Government of India. In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. France conferred on her its highest civilian award, the Officer of the Legion of Honour, in 2007.

Lata Mangeshkar was known as Lata Didi by the industry people. She was the eldest sibling of Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar – all of whom are accomplished singers and musicians.

Personalities from the world of politics, entertainment and sports mourned Lata Mangeshkar’s demise. Her charm and voice transcended all boundaries, and she was loved across the subcontinent. With her demise, an era ends.

Lata Mangeshkar will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family. May her soul rest in peace.