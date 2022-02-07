Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s demise sent shockwaves across the nation. With an illustrious career spanning over decades, Mangeshkar left behind a rich musical legacy which will be remembered for generations to come. After her demise, several contemporary musical artists, from Shreya Ghoshal to Vishal Dadlani, paid heartfelt tributes to her. Speaking exclusively to India.com, singer Rahul Vaidya revisited the moments when he found out about Mangeshkar’s demise.Also Read - On Her Death Bed, Lata Mangeshkar Developed A Special Bond With Her Doctor's 8-Year-Old

"I woke up late and saw 25 missed calls and messages on my phone. When I found out what had happened, I was shocked. We knew there would be a day when this would happen but none of us were ready to accept it. I had to make it to Shivaji Park for her last rites. I followed the convoy and entered the venue just like a common person and paid my respects. Lata Ji left a void that can never be filled", Rahul Vaidya said.

“Lata Ji was aware of contemporary music. She watched musical reality shows every now and then.”

On being asked if Lata Ji was in touch with contemporary music and watched music reality shows like Indian Idol, Vaidya said "Being the music legend she is, she would see reality shows every now and then. She was very kind to me when I interviewed in 2013. I was late and very nervous but she made me feel comfortable."

“Lata Ji treated me like a son. She was like a mother to every musician.”

Rahul Vaidya also referred to Lata Ji as 'Bharat Maa' in his interview. Elaborating on the same, the singer said, 'Honestly, she was like a mother to all musicians. All of us looked up to her. Whether we had met her or not, we all respected her craft."

You can watch Rahul Vaidya’s old interview with Lata Mangeshkar:

Rest in power, Lata Ji! You will be missed.