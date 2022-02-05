Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month, has been put on ventilator again. The singer’s health has deteriorated and doctor’s say that her condition is ‘serious’. As per a report on India TV, her treatment is underway at the hospital. She is under the supervision of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Marginal Improvement, Singer to Remain in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar’s family tweet updates on her health regularly and also warn against spreading rumours about her condition. Earlier this week, a tweet read: “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.” Read the post here: Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Legendary Singer Shows Signs of Improvement, Taken off Ventilator

Thank you — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) January 25, 2022

We wish the veteran singer a speedy recovery.