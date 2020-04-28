If there is one thing we need during the coronavirus pandemic, it is unity and being there for each other. With the lockdown in the fear of extension as the number of coronavirus cases touch 30,000, everyone is in a continual mode of panic. From celebs to politicians, everyone is trying their best to help in their own small ways. Chef Vikas Khanna is always ready to help and make good use of his privileges, and this time, too, he did not move back. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Donates Rs 25 Lakh, Rohit Shetty Contributes Rs 51 Lakh to Combat COVID-19

He donated 1000 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to Pune’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday thanked celebrity chef. Expressing her gratitude to the chef, Mangeshkar tweeted, “Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhannaji ne hamare Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ko 1000 PPE KITS donate kiye hai. Hum sab Mangeshkar aur hamara Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital pariwar unke aabhari hain (Namaskaar, Michelin Star Chef Shri @TheVikasKhanna has donated 1000 PPE kits. We all Mangeshkar’s and the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, family members are grateful to him).” Also Read - AR Rahman, Vikas Khanna Post Selfies From Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner With Donald Trump, See Here

Have a look:



The Hospital was set up by the Lata Mangeshkar Trust and is named after her father and famous musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar donated Rs 25 lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. She had announced that she was donating Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund as part of her “duty to help your government during this difficult time”.