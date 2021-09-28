On legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday, musician Vishal Bhardwaj and lyricist Gulzar released an unheard song titled ‘Theek Nahi Lagta’. Penned by Gulzar and composed by Bhardwaj, the song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1990s. It’s a romantic number that was originally scheduled to be picturised on Aishwarya Rai at the time when Gulzar and Vishal had just teamed up for their 1996 film Maachis.Also Read - Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar: Did You Know Veteran Singer Was Rejected For Her Voice? Read Rare Facts

The video of the song comprises many rare and unseen stills of Mangeshkar from her early days in the industry. Bhardwaj introduces the song by revealing that it's from one of the 'long lost tapes'. "What emerged from a long lost tape, is a record of tenderness, beauty, and melody. The song was composed two decades ago and reorchestrated recently. This echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. So let the poetry of music and the vessel of its life take your breath away," reads the text on the video. Watch the full song here:

One minute into the video and you know you have just discovered a gem in the times of meaningless lyrics and soulless numbers. In ‘Theek Nahi Lagta‘, a woman is trying to make sense of what she is experiencing in love. The lyrics go like: “Sab theek toh hai lekin, kuch theek nahi lagta. Dil paas toh rehta hai, nazdeek nahi lagta…” With its delicate music and the voice which is almost therapeutic, the song seems to be a perfect ode to the times when the richness of music still existed.

Speaking about extracting this song from his treasure of music, Bhardwaj talked to the Times of India and mentioned that he was searching for this recording for a very long time but couldn’t find it. “I always used to think that that song was very good. Uss zamane mein cassette hua karte thay toh kahan release karte? Baat hoti rahi ki film banegi, and before I knew it, eight-10 years had passed. Phir woh gaana kahin kho gaya. (We kept wondering about making the film but before I knew it, 10 years had passed and then that song got lost somewhere). Then, around 10-12 years back, I started looking for that song. Lata ji ne gaana bhi kam kar diya tha, so that was another reason to find that song, ki unka gaaya hua hai. Maine bahut dhundha, par woh mila nahi (Lata ji was also not singing that much. That was another reason why I was eager to find that song. I tried a lot but couldn’t find it)” he said.

The composer and filmmaker revealed that he retrieved the song from a tape that was with a music studio. Vishal Bhardwaj mentioned that he got a call from the studio one day and was told that they had found a tape in his name that he can collect or else they would throw it away as they were shutting down. “There were many songs in that tape, and this song was among them. I retrieved Lata ji’s voice from that song and usko contemporarise kar liya”, he said.

Bharadwaj has now planned to use the song in one of his films now. He said that Lata ji was very happy with the way this song was recorded. “When we were recording Theek Nahi Lagta, I was a little self-conscious. Lata ji stopped the recording, switched off the mic and called me. Main darr gaya pata nahi kya baat hui. She said, ‘Aap bahut self-conscious ho rahe hain. Aap mujhe newcomer ki tarah treat kariye aur bataiye aap ko kya chahiye.’ Lata ji, Gulzar saab, ye sab bahut evolved aur humble log hain. (I was scared when Lata ji stopped the recording mid-way. She told me that I was behaving very self-consciously and I should be treating her like a newcomer. Lata ji and Gulzar Saab are very evolved and humble people). There is so much to learn from them. Recently when I spoke to her, Lata ji said, ‘Aap ne mujhe bahut achha gawaya‘ (you made me sing really well).”

