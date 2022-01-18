Lata Mangeshkar health update: In a new health update regarding legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Monday her doctor shared that the megastar is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and that her health is being monitored. Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the Bharat Ratna recipient at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, along with the update, also revealed that “she will take time to recover due to her old age.”Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Latest Health Update: Puja Organised, Lord Shiva Rudras Placed at Her Home

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital (file photo) pic.twitter.com/rXq01nVhHV — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022



For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia a few days ago. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive. After learning about Lata Mangeshkar's health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

"Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted. The singer had been hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia.

The Mangeshkar family have arranged for special pujas. Veteran singer Asha Bhosle had revealed that special pujas have been organised at Lata Mangeshkar’s house and Lord Shiva Rudras have been placed as well at her home. Speaking with ETimes, Asha said, “Unke ghar par (Prabhukunj, Peddar Road) Shiv Bhagawan ke rudras bithaye hain aur puja-paath kar rahe hain for her recovery”.