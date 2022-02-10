Nashik: Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes were immerged on Thursday, February 10 by her family in the holy Ramkund on the banks of river Godavari, Nashik. On Monday, nephew Adinath Mangeshkar had collected Lata’s ashes from the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours. “We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar”, assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI.Also Read - Sanjay Raut Breaks Silence on Shah Rukh Khan Being Trolled For Offering Dua on Lata Mangeshkar's Mortal Remains

Earlieron Thursday, a short prayer ritual was held with the family and a few close friends in attendance, performed by Hindu priests. Sister Asha Bhosale and other relatives were also present. The ashes were then immersed in the Pavitra Ramkund, where, as per mythology, Lord Rama used to take his daily bath during the 14-year exile.

