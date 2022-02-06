Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Condition Worsens – Live Updates: The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, undergoing treatment for covid-19 and pneumonia in Breach Candy Hospital, is extremely critical. The doctors’ team lead by Dr Pratit Samdani had informed the media on Saturday that the Nightingale of India has been kept on ventilator in the ICU and is being monitored closely. People across the country are wishing Lata Mangeshkar as she is undergoing aggressive therapy. “Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment,” Samdani told reporters outside the hospital.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Back On Ventilator, India Prays For Speedy Recovery

As news of Lata Mangeshkar’s ill-health spread, a stream of visitors including actors, politicians and some anxious fans reached Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Among them was Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle who visited the hospital to check on the veteran playback singer. After her visit, Bhosle shared that the doctor has said that Mangeshkar is stable now. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid a visit to Mangeshkar on Saturday. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Put On Ventilator Again As Her Health Deteriorates, 'She Is Critical' Say Doctors

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi prayed for the speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar and said, “India needs her”. The official Twitter handle of Congress wrote, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India’s singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar & has prayed for her early recovery. Smt. Gandhi said, “Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her”. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Marginal Improvement, Singer to Remain in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 8, i.e. 28 days. She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

Live Updates

  • 9:16 AM IST

    Lata Mangeshkar Latest Health Report Shared by Doctor: ‘Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU & is under my supervision’: Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating her at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital

  • 8:45 AM IST

    Actor Shraddha Kapoor and her mother rushed to Breach Candy hospital to meet Lata Mangeshkar | In the pictures, we can see Shraddha Kapoor sitting in the back seat of her car. Shraddha Kapoor apparently shares a close bond with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle and often refers to them as Ajji.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Fans pray for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recover

  • 8:25 AM IST

    Lata Mangeshkar latest health news: Congress president Sonia Gandhi says India needs her| Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over health of singer Lata Mangeshkar. The official Twitter handle of Congress wrote, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India’s singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar & has prayed for her early recovery. Smt. Gandhi said, “Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her”.

  • 8:22 AM IST

    Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health is improving, says sister Asha Bhosle | Singer Asha Bhosle, who is Lata Mangeshkar’s youngest sister, had rushed to the Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai on Saturday to keep a check on her. As she came out of the hospital, Bhosle spoke to the media that “The doctor has said that she is stable now”.

  • 8:18 AM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar News Today: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to pay a visit | It has been reported that Gadkari will visit legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday at 9 am.
  • 8:14 AM IST

    Lata Mangeshkar Health Condition Latest Update: Mumbai Police beefs up security outside Breach Candy Hospital | After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, known as Nightingale of India, was once again put on ventilator support as her condition worsened on Saturday. The Mumbai Police have deployed additional security around the hospital to control the anxious crowds including fans and well-wishers.