Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Condition Worsens – Live Updates: The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, undergoing treatment for covid-19 and pneumonia in Breach Candy Hospital, is extremely critical. The doctors’ team lead by Dr Pratit Samdani had informed the media on Saturday that the Nightingale of India has been kept on ventilator in the ICU and is being monitored closely. People across the country are wishing Lata Mangeshkar as she is undergoing aggressive therapy. “Lata Mangeshkar didi is in Breach Candy Hospital, in the ICU. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment,” Samdani told reporters outside the hospital.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Back On Ventilator, India Prays For Speedy Recovery

As news of Lata Mangeshkar’s ill-health spread, a stream of visitors including actors, politicians and some anxious fans reached Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Among them was Mangeshkar’s sister Asha Bhosle who visited the hospital to check on the veteran playback singer. After her visit, Bhosle shared that the doctor has said that Mangeshkar is stable now. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid a visit to Mangeshkar on Saturday. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Put On Ventilator Again As Her Health Deteriorates, 'She Is Critical' Say Doctors

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi prayed for the speedy recovery of Lata Mangeshkar and said, “India needs her”. The official Twitter handle of Congress wrote, “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has expressed deep concern about the health of India’s singing legend, Lata Mangeshkar & has prayed for her early recovery. Smt. Gandhi said, “Generations have grown up listening to her melodious voice. India needs her”. Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Marginal Improvement, Singer to Remain in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 8, i.e. 28 days. She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

Check the live updates on the latest health condition of Lata Mangeshkar on India.com: