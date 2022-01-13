Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to covid-19 and pneumonia, is slightly improving, said the doctor of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor Pratit Samdani revealed on Thursday that the singer’s health has improved a bit. “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health,” Dr Pratit Samdani told ANI.Also Read - COVID+ Lata Mangeshkar to Remain at Hospital For 10-12 Days, Says Doctor in Official Statement

Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health: Dr Pratit Samdani (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kggGghjqHt — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022

Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Sister Usha Mangeshkar Says ‘Didi’ Might Not be Discharged Very Soon

Lata Mangeshkar’s health will be observed in the ICU for 10-12 days. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar had informed the media that the family is worried as they cannot meet the legendary singer. Usha Mangeshkar told Bollywood Times, “She is doing much better now. Corona ka koi asar nahi hai uspe. She has little bit of pneumonia, congestion, which I feel should get cleared today. She is fine now and within one or two days she should get discharged.” Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Down With Pneumonia Too

Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised on Tuesday after getting diagnosed with COVID. She was later found to have got pneumonia patches on her lungs. Her niece had said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years”.

Wishing for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.