Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is currently admitted at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital is now showing signs of improvement. However, the singer continues to be in ICU. Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar issued a statement on Saturday and wished for Lata didi's speedy recovery. "Lata Didi is showing signs of improvement from before and is under treatment in the ICU from the amazing team of doctors spearheaded by Dr Pratit Samdani. We are looking forward and praying for her speedy healing and coming back home," the statement read.

Just a few days before, the reports of Mangeshkar's deteriorating condition made headlines. However, the spokesperson then issued a statement and dubbed the news as false. "It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Iyer had said.

For the unversed, 92-year-old singer was tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital on January 11. The singer was also down with Pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar also celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year. Back then, the singer shared an audio note and thanked everyone for sending love and wishes. Lata Mangeshkar also called the nightingale of India, is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award among others.

Wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery!