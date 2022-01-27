Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who is currently admitted at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital is now showing signs of improvement and has been taken off ventilatory. On Thursday morning, the singer was given a “trial of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator)” and is showing signs of improvement, the Mangeshkar family said in a statement.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Spokesperson Issues Statement To Stop 'Disturbing Speculation' Says 'Didi Is Showing Positive Signs'

The statement read that the "India's Nightingale" continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

It read: "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning."

“Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes.”

The 92-year-old legendary singer was admitted to the hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues. She had tested positive on Tuesday (January 11) after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the house helps.

Just a few days before, the reports of Mangeshkar’s deteriorating condition made headlines. However, the spokesperson then issued a statement and dubbed the news as false. “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” Iyer had said.

Lata Mangeshkar also celebrated her 92nd birthday in September last year. Back then, the singer shared an audio note and thanked everyone for sending love and wishes. Lata Mangeshkar also called the nightingale of India, is also the recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Dada Saheb Phalke Award among others.

Wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery!

(With inputs by IANS)