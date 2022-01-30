Mumbai: The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for the infectious COVID-19 virus. She was also suffering from pneumonia at the time. The singer remained in the intensive care unit for several days before her team revealed that her health has been gradually improving. Lata Mangeshkar’s ventilator has been turned off, but she remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to the doctor who is caring for her.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar's Health Update: Legendary Singer Shows Signs of Improvement, Taken off Ventilator

According to an ETimes report, ICU doctor Pratit Samdani stated, "She has been off the ventilator for two and a half days but is still being monitored. She has been taken off the ventilator due to a slight improvement in her health. Her medical condition necessitates her admission to the intensive care unit."

Friends and family of the singer are still praying for her quick recovery. Several of these fans have also taken to social media to express their sympathy during this challenging time.

The singer known as the Melody Queen of India has received numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, as well as multiple National Film Awards. She has also been awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour.

We wish her a speedy recovery!