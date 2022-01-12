Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Update: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, also known as the Nightingale of India, on Saturday had tested positive for Covid 19 followed by pneumonia. She was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. After Lata Mangeshkar’s niece confirmed that the 92-year-old’s hospitalisation, her sister and singer Usha Mangeshkar talked about the health update. The Mangeshkar family is worried but has maintained calmness. They have been in touch with the doctors. When E-Times got in touch with Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister Usha, she revealed that they cannot go to see her sister due to Covid protocols. “We cannot go to see Didi as it is a COVID case. There are sufficient doctors and nurses there, though,” said Usha.Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Positive For COVID-19, Down With Pneumonia Too

Usha Mangeshkar also revealed that Lata Mangeshkar might not be discharged very soon. "The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age."

The veteran singer's niece Rachna Shah further gave the update on Lata's health, "Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years. I would like to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in the prayers. We can see when everyone prays, nothing can go wrong". She told News18.

“The doctors are doing a wonderful job. Dr Pratik Samdani of Breach Candy hospital has also given a statement earlier in the day. The best doctors are on call and are attending her,” she added.

Wishing for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.