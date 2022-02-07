Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Aadinath Mangeshkar on Monday collected the legendary singer’s ashes from the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours. She died at the age of 92 on February 7, 2022. Her last rites were performed with full state honours at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi, Uddhav Thackeray, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and other personalities were seen attending the funeral.”We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Aadinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar,” assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI. There is no word from the family so far on where will the ashes be immersed.Also Read - MP Govt To Set Up Music Academy, Museum Dedicated To Lala Mangeshkar's Songs In Indore

Aadhinath is Lata Mangeshkar’s younger brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar’s son. On Monday morning, Aadinath was seen performing a post-cremation ritual at Shivaji Park. He took her ashes from the cremation spot. Also Read - 'Aapka Saaya Saath Hoga': Amul Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar With a Monochrome Doodle | See Tweet

See photos here:

Maharashtra: Legendary singer #LataMangeshkar‘s nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar collects her ashes from Shivaji Park in Mumbai, where she was cremated with full state honours yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yKtkMlmhUi — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Bone accumulation of Swar Nightingale: Nephew Adinath, who reached home with Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes in three urns, family members can do bone immersion at different places #LataDidi #LataMangeshkar #LataMangeskar pic.twitter.com/zvEowsNGxn — RashmikaFanClub (@RashmikaFanClu1) February 7, 2022

‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar ji’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar arrived home after collecting her ashes from Shivaji…#LataMangeshkar #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/LEd7gCUH1h — Cinema Beast (@CinemaBeast) February 7, 2022



Lata Mangeshkar, 92, who enthralled millions with her divine voice for almost eight decades was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Sunday. Lata had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.