Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7 in Bengaluru at the age of 39. His demise shocked the entire nation. He was soon going to be a father with wife Meghana Sarja who is reportedly seven months pregnant. Meghana and Chiranjeevi were expecting their first child and were about to disclose the news to the fans on social media soon. On Friday, Meghana Sarja took to Instagram to share a few beautiful pictures from her baby shower. She was mesmerised and emotional to see how late Chiranjeevi’s family is happy to welcome Junior Chiru. She captioned the pics: “My two most special beings this is the way u want chiru and this way it shall be … forever and always! I LOVE YOU BABY MA.” Also Read - Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja And His Wife Prerana Shankar Get COVID-19, Admitted to Hospital

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Meghana Raj Sarja (@megsraj) on Oct 4, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s family and his brother Dhruva Sarja shared a video of Meghana Raj’s baby shower. The ceremony was almost like Chiru and Meghana’s wedding reception where the entire family and friends were present. Dhruva wrote: “Happy Birthday CHIRU.. my Love FOREVER..Junior Chiru coming soon.” Chiranjeevi’s family are doing everything best possible to spread smiles on Meghana’s face.



In the video the Chiranjeevi Sarja’s uncle Arjun Sarja is heard saying, “I believe in only one thing, which is sort of a mantra to me – this too shall pass. We have to move on in life. And that’s where we thought of being positive and be strong. Instead of forgetting things, we tried to be more stronger. I would like to tell Meghana that we will be there for you and the kid like a rock. The purpose of this get together is to change all the negativity into positive things by welcoming our new addition in our family – our darling, our Junior Chiru with smiles and happiness.”