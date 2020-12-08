Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife, Meghana Raj and her newborn baby boy has tested positive for coronavirus. She took to Instagram to share a statement on Tuesday evening, in which she revealed that her son as well as her parents have also contracted the virus and are better. She wrote about baby Chiru and asked fans to not worry. She wrote in her post: “Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID… We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results…. I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment… Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious.” Also Read - First Pictures of Chiranjeevi Sarja And Meghana Raj's Baby Boy Out, Emotional Fans Distribute Sweets And Burst Crackers

Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy at a hospital in Bengaluru on October 22. Also Read - Late Chiranjeevi Sarja’s Family Welcomes Junior Chiru on Meghana Sarja’s Baby Shower, Watch Emotional Video

Have a look at the post:

Meghana Raj married Chiranjeevi in 2018. The actor passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Allu Sirish, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kriti Kharbanda, Manchu Manoj and several south stars paid tribute to the actor on social media.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was seen in films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others.

We wish Meghana and her family’s speedy recovery.