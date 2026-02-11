Home

Late Sunjay Kapur dispute: Delhi High Court sends notice on Priya Kapur’s application against…

The High Court has sought responses after Priya Kapur moved a plea challenging the maintainability of a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur. The matter is part of the ongoing legal proceedings linked to the late industrialist.

The legal dispute within the Kapur family has taken another serious turn. The Delhi High Court has now stepped into the matter after an application was filed by Priya Kapur in connection with the ongoing case linked to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The development marks a new chapter in the family’s court battle, which has been unfolding over the past few months.

What happened in the Delhi High Court?

The matter was heard by Justice Mini Pushkarna who issued a notice to Rani Kapur. The notice was sent after Priya Kapur sought dismissal of a civil suit filed by her mother-in-law. The court has granted Rani Kapur four weeks to file her reply. After that, Priya will be allowed to submit a rejoinder within two weeks if required.

Apart from this, the High Court also issued notice on another application filed by Priya. In this application she has alleged that Rani Kapur made false statements during the legal proceedings. Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal appearing for Priya argued that several claims made in the original suit were not correct.

Background of the family trust dispute

The conflict began when Rani Kapur filed a case in the Delhi High Court alleging that Priya Kapur and others had created a fraudulent family trust. According to her plea this trust was formed to wrongfully take control of her estate and assets. She claimed that the arrangement was designed to remove her rights over the property built by her and her late husband.

The case also names Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan in connection with the trust. However Karisma herself is not directly part of the legal fight. She is said to be representing her children in the matter.

Family reactions and emotional angle

Rani Kapur’s daughter Mandhira Kapur publicly supported her mother. She stated that her mother only wants to protect what she and her husband built over the years. She also mentioned that the family has faced deep personal loss after Sunjay Kapur passed away in June 2025.

According to her the legal battle is about fairness and safeguarding the legacy. The dispute continues as both sides prepare to respond in court. The next hearing will determine how the case moves forward.

