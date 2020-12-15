Late actor VJ Chitra who was found hanging in a hotel room on December 9, her husband Hemnath has been arrested in the abetment to suicide charges. Based on the post mortem report of Chitra, the police said that she died by suicide and initially suspected financial issues seem to be one of the reasons. The police interrogated Hemant for several rounds. Chitra’s mother had also accused Hemnath of harassing her daughter and beating her to death. The two reportedly met through an arranged marriage set-up. As per the reports, Hemanth used to harass her and be angry with her because he had problems with Chitra’s intimate scenes on television. “Hemanth did not like a scene she had enacted on TV. On the day she died, he had also pushed her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan told NDTV. Also Read - Man Kills Tamil Actor Selvarathinam For Allegedly Having an Affair With His Wife, Incident Recorded on CCTV

The actor was known for her performance in the show Pandian Stores. She was seen hanging from a fan at the hotel room -using her saree like a rope. Also Read - Kushboo Sundar Joins BJP Hours After Quitting Congress, Likely to Get a Seat in Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls

The investigators told the portal that after a shoot at a nearby location, Chitra arrived at the hotel on the Bengaluru bypass and had told Hemant that she would be back after a bath and requested him to wait outside. The official said, “He says he knocked on the door since she did not come out for long. He says, he then informed the hotel personnel and police was informed at 3.30 am. He is being questioned. A probe is on”. Also Read - Vadivel Balaji's Death: Actor Was Under Severe Depression Due to COVID-19 Lockdown - Friend Reveals All

Based on the outcome of the investigation carried out for the past few days, the police have slapped Section 306 of the IPC against Hemanth.

Chitra and Hemanth got their marriage registered two months ago and were supposed to have a traditional wedding in January.

Chitra was just 28-year-old. May her soul rest in peace!