Ranveer Singh on Having Kids: The trailer of Ranveer Singh‘s much-anticipated film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar,’ was unveiled on Tuesday. He went live from the trailer releasing ceremony in Mumbai on his Instagram. During this time, the actor was questioned whether he wants to have a boy or a girl with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. It is not my choice, the actor remarked, reciting a phrase from the film’s trailer.Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s Actor Ranveer Singh’s Expensive Car Collection, From Mercedes Maybach S500 to Aston Martin | Watch Video

Responding to the question, he said, “When you go to the temple, they don’t ask you na if you want laadu or sheera. Whatever you get, you have it with whole reverence since it is prasad. So the same logic applies here. Whatever God wishes to bless Deepika and me with – be it a boy or girl, it will be a true blessing. So no choice there.” Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Battles Patriarchy in New Trailer on Female Foeticide - Fans React

Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer:

Ranveer plays a sarpanch’s son who will go to any length to protect his unborn daughter from his father. The film’s earliest trailers reveal that the story revolves around a strong message about gender equality, female infanticide, and other stigmas, all of which are depicted in the context of light comedy and humour. Also Read - Exclusive: Ranveer Singh On Why He Chose To Go For Jayeshbhai Jordaar - Watch Video

A glimpse of Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s Love Story:

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone tied the knots in November 2018. Despite the fact that rumours of Deepika’s pregnancy have circulated on the internet multiple times, there has been no official confirmation. The on-screen chemistry between Ranveer and Deepika is evident, and the duo appeared to have just an eye for one other off-camera as well.

Watch this space for more updates on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone!