Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Viral Picture: Ibrahim Ali Khan, the younger son of former couple Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and brother of Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. The star kid has yet to make his entertainment debut, but that hasn’t stopped him from being in the spotlight. Currently, the Pataudi kid is aiding Karan Johar on his upcoming film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.’ A new picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan has surfaced on the internet, and his followers are swooning over his elegant appearance. He is wearing a shirt and looks away from the camera in the black and white photograph posted by Filmfare. He’s also seen carrying Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani‘s clapboard.Also Read - Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Khan Spotted Together Coming Out of Late Night Party, Fan Says ‘Inki Karado Yaar’ - Watch Viral Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s viral picture:

What do you think of this candid shot of #IbrahimAliKhan from the sets of #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani? 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/34TBg1a8iV — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 10, 2022

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the star kid. They were immediately reminded of young Saif Ali Khan. One of the users said, “He looks more like saif ali khan than saif ali khan.” Another user said, “Looks like he’s gonna say one of the most Saif Ali Khan things ever…” Also Read - Palak Tiwari Finally Breaks Silence on if She's Dating Ibrahim Ali Khan And Why She Was Hiding That Day

Check Twitter reactions:

he looks more like saif ali khan than saif ali khan. https://t.co/DRARjprwgf — 🕊 (@vibesthetiic) June 11, 2022

Looks like he’s gonna say one of the most Saif Ali Khan things ever… https://t.co/ZUm1BHcMg9 — Anuj Radia (@AnujRadia) June 11, 2022

Saif just transferred DNA like some file transferred from one device to another… https://t.co/eJujQZYWsp — wHo? (@deadpoeto) June 10, 2022

he looks more like saif ali khan than saif ali khan https://t.co/CIQOHdNEo4 — ashu ³⁰；| flop era | (@bollybaatein) June 11, 2022

He is so good looking, I want to see him on big screen. https://t.co/U0AEyReeC9 — 39 (@boyfriendkapoor) June 10, 2022