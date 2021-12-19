The film 83, starring actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has been the buzz of the town since its teaser was released. The film tells the story of how India’s underdog cricket team, captained by Kapil Dev, won the country’s first World Cup in 1983. In an exclusive interview with the Times of India, director Kabir Khan was asked if actor Arjun Kapoor was the original choice for the role of legendary cricket player Kapil Dev. He revealed that he had no other names in mind for the character since the beginning of his engagement with the project and that he had always wanted Singh to play it.Also Read - Watch Video: '83' Trailer Lights up Burj Khalifa; Ranveer Singh Over-Whelmed, Kapil Dev Gets Emotional

The director of the forthcoming sports drama 83, Kabir Khan, has said that actor Ranveer Singh was always in mind for the lead part of former cricketer Kapil Dev. He also referred to the actor as a ‘chameleon’ because of his ability to play a number of roles convincingly. The director informed Ranveer that he would not be competing in a similarity contest and that he should instead adopt Kapil’s demeanor. This is what he told TOI,” Ye ek gut and instinct hota hai. Ever since I was asked to make the film, I had only Ranveer on my mind. Ranveer is a chameleon. See his last 4 films and you feel there’s a different human being in each of them. I knew Ranveer would be the perfect choice. I told him it’s not a look-alike contest, you need to imbibe Kapil’s persona.” Also Read - Ranveer Singh Starrer 83 Trailer Lights Up At Burj Khalifa, Deepika Padukone Gets Emotional

Khan goes on to say that if he does not present the film in its entirety, the country would blame him and that there will be much more pressure on Ranveer Singh, who will not be forgiven if he does not do honour to icon Kapil Dev’s part. Based on the trailer released on November 30th, Ek Tha Tiger‘s director praises the Gully Boy actor’s performance. Also Read - Ranveer– Deepika in Awe as 83 Trailer Features on Burj Khalifa, Actor Screams ‘Kya Baat Hain’- Watch

As the release date of Ranveer Singh’s sports drama 83 approaches, the buzz surrounding the film is growing. Everything, from the film’s trailer to the music, has been adored and praised by the fans. Kabir Khan and his colleagues have been doing a lot of promotions. Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kapil Dev, his wife Romi Dev, and others were recently spotted in Dubai, enjoying the moment when the film’s teaser was shown on the Burj Khalifa.

83 is a historic sports drama based on the life of Kapil Dev, one of Indian cricket’s most famous players. Under Dev’s captaincy, India won the Cricket World Cup for the first time in 1983. Prior to the start of the filming, Singh is said to have received special training from Kapil Dev. On December 24, the film 83 will hit theatres. The original release date was set for the summer of 2020 but it got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

