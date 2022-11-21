Ira Khan Gets Dreamy Proposal by Nupur Shikhare on Engagement, See Unseen Pics Here

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s Engagement: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and her long-time beau Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in the presence of their loved ones. The pictures from the gorgeous ceremony took the internet by storm and now Nupur has dropped some unseen, romantic pictures from the ceremony. Ira looked ethereal in an off-shoulder red gown while her fiance Nupur opted for a black formal suit. In one of the pictures, Nupur bent down on his knee to woo his ladylove. In the other picture, the duo cannot get enough of each other. The couple danced together in the last picture, and netizens went bonkers.

Ira and Nupur’s romantic pictures are going viral on the internet. Celebs and their fans are dropping congratulatory messages for the lovebirds. One of the users wrote, “How Sweet ! Many Congratulations to both of you.” Another user wrote, “Love and power to the both of you.. Congratulations brother and @khan.ira ❤️❤️.” One of them also wrote, “🙌 eyes only for each other 😊 may you keep exploring the depths within them 🤗🎉🎂.”

The intimate engagement ceremony was attended by the entire Khan family including Aamir Khan’s Imran Khan. Bollywood celebs like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshara Haasan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Vijay Varma and others marked their presence. Aamir Khan also shook a leg to his song -‘Papa Kehte Hai,’ and the viral video received immense love from friends and family.

