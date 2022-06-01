Ira Khan’s Instagram Post: Actor Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan is one of the most popular celebrity children on social media. Every time she posts a photo with her father or beau Nupur Shikhare, it creates waves on the internet. The star kid grabbed all the eyeballs on Tuesday with her mushy throwback photos with her boyfriend. Ira reminded her fans that it was their second anniversary as she shared the pictures. In the photos, Ira Khan can be seen getting cozy with her beau Nupur and spending some happy times with him. She kisses his cheeks in one of the romantic pool pictures. She captioned the post, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you❤ As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving for everything (sic).”Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Fans Cringe at Aamir Khan’s Forced Punjabi Accent, Say 'Kyun Yaar Kyun'

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare complete 2 years of togetherness

Nupur quickly dropped a cute comment on the post that read, “I love you two, It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2yrs back, ” along with kiss and heart emojis. Their fans and friends showered the couple with congratulatory messages. Ira Khan announced her relationship with Nupur on Instagram last year. Also Read - IPL 2022: How 'Lagaan' Actor Aamir Khan Trolled Irfan Pathan

Ira Khan and Nupur quite often post pictures of each other on social media. They have a strong bond with each other’s families as well. Ira spent Diwali with Nupur, and Aamir celebrated Christmas with the two last year.

Congratulations to Ira Khan and Nupur.

