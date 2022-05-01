Ira Khan Anxiety Post on Instagram: Actor Aamir Khan is one of the most famous actors who often makes the headlines. This time it’s not him but his daughter Ira Khan who grabbed all the attention with her social media post. The star kid spoke about getting anxiety attacks. In an elaborated post, she talked about feeling overwhelmed and how she had crying fits. She went on to explain the difference between panic and panic attacks, anxiety versus anxiety attacks.Also Read - Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan in Hot Black Bikini Enjoys Pool Time With Friends - PICS

Ira shared an after mirror, unfiltered mirror selfie, and captioned her post, "I've started getting anxiety attacks. I've had anxiety. And I used to get overwhelmed. And have crying fits. But I've never had anxiety attacks before. It's the difference between panic and panic attacks. Anxiety versus anxiety attacks.As far as I understand it anxiety attacks, they have physiological symptoms. Palpitations, breathlessness. Plus crying. And it builds. Slowly. Feels like impending doom. This is what mine feels like. I do not know what a panic attack is like. It's a really crappy feeling. My therapist said if it's become regular context, I had 1 or 2 over 2 months versus almost every day now, I needed to tell my doctor/psychiatrist. In case anyone needed words to describe how they're feeling and this can be of any help. It feels pretty helpless. Because I really want to go to sleep it usually happens at night for me but I can't because it won't stop. I try to identify my fears, talk myself down. But once it's hit you, I haven't found a way to stop it. You kind of need to ride it out. So far. That's what I've figured. But while it's building, talking to Popeye and breathing has helped make it not come to an attack. At least for a few hours. It also depends on if I get re-stressed by another stimulus later. Life's full of variables. If you're trying to be mindful, remember to take them all into account. Hang in there P.s. This is me after a long shower after an attack. Showers are a beautiful thing. More on that later."

Check Ira Khan’s Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira’s post gained quick traction for netizens, they applauded her for speaking about it and wished for better health. One of the users shared his own experience and said, “both depression and anxiety are illnesses that no one wants to have, but we must control them, I suffer from both and am also undergoing treatment, it helps me a lot entering here and publishing, that gives me peace and tranquility, I live near the sea, going and being near the sea also brings peace, but when that is not enough I cry a lot, but I don’t let him throw me, if I fall, literally, because I’m in a wheelchair.. I get up… and smile at life!!!!” Another user wished Ira well and wrote, “Get well soon allah bless you, I think you should break from everything. do not fight with your minds.start prayers like Namaz or something spiritual those connect you to peace. Runway way from all the bads things those Blow in your mind..and go for a long vacation from everything do whatever you want to do.Do not listen anyone just listen your self go far away from here.that will be help you I hope so all will be well soon.hugs n more love.”

Here are two simple ways you can control your anxiety issues:

Avoiding your nervous thoughts will only exacerbate them. Discuss them with a friend or family member who can assist you in putting them into context.

Breaking the loop of anxious thoughts might be as simple as taking a mental vacation. Set a timer for a few minutes, close your eyes, and imagine yourself in a tranquil or cheerful environment.

Always seek professional help. Watch this space for more updates!